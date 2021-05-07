Plattsburgh farmers market returns to new location this weekend

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Crafters and Farmers Market will be back this weekend, but in a different spot.

The city recently completed the planned renovations to the former Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department complex on Green Street. This allows for the addition of over 100 parking spaces and general site improvements.

The new spot is just a short walk or drive away from its former location next to the Durkee Street parking lot.

We’re told they have over 35 vendors scheduled for this year, including seven new ones.

The market will happen every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In Vermont, Burlington’s farmers market opens Saturday for its 41st season.

Montpelier kicked off their opening weekend last Saturday and will be back again this weekend as well.

