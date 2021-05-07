Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage
A school crossing guard in the North Country was placed on leave after video showed him...
Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera
Outside Burlington High School Thursday
State lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild
File photo
Bill banning LGBTQ panic defense signed into Vermont law

Latest News

In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking re-election
food truck
Thursday Night Takeout returns with downsized version