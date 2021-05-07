Police identify man involved in Barton auto shop burglary

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating another burglary in Barton, but this time authorities say they know who did it.

State Police Troopers say it happened Thursday night at Carl’s Auto Sales on Main Street.

We’re told Conrad Labor forced his way into the business, vandalized the property, and ran off.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Labor stole a 2004 Cadillac Escalade.

Labor was found at his home in Coventry.

It’s unclear if Labor had anything to do with the burglary at C&C Supermarket earlier this week in Barton.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.