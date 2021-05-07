Security firm says it’s not at fault for NH woman’s stabbing death

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - A security firm that employed a man accused of killing a woman at the company headquarters of Timberland says it bears no responsibility for her death.

Seacoastonline.com reports Securitas Security Services USA said in court documents Wednesday it appears the blame should be placed on Robert Pavao.

He’s been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Catherine “Cassie” Heppner last year.

Securitas responded to a federal lawsuit filed against it by Heppner’s husband.

The lawsuit said Securitas negligently hired Pavao despite alleged “red flags” about his psychological state.

Securitas said it didn’t cut any corners in hiring Pavao.

Related Stories:

Man indicted for murder in stabbing of woman at Timberland headquarters

Woman killed at Timberland headquarters was stabbed

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)