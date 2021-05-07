State announces more weekend vaccine clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get their COVID shot thanks to several drive-thru and mobile clinic events across the state this weekend.

On Friday, there will be a drive-thru clinic at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m. It will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Saturday, clinics will be held at the Bear Ridge and Devils Bowl Speedway with no appointment needed. This will also be a J&J event.

There will also be 8 mobile clinics in Essex County and one in Caledonia County this weekend -- all will offer the J&J shot.

Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference on Friday.

We expect to learn more about the vaccine rollout along with the latest data and modeling. Cases continue to be on the decline in the state, with just 44 new cases Thursday.

Health experts are opening up more vaccine sites with hopes to get more people, especially younger Vermonters, vaccinated.

