Advertisement

State announces more weekend vaccine clinics

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can get their COVID shot thanks to several drive-thru and mobile clinic events across the state this weekend.

On Friday, there will be a drive-thru clinic at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds starting at 10 a.m. It will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Saturday, clinics will be held at the Bear Ridge and Devils Bowl Speedway with no appointment needed. This will also be a J&J event.

There will also be 8 mobile clinics in Essex County and one in Caledonia County this weekend -- all will offer the J&J shot.

Click here to find out more about the clinic locations and to register for your shot.

Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference on Friday.

We expect to learn more about the vaccine rollout along with the latest data and modeling. Cases continue to be on the decline in the state, with just 44 new cases Thursday.

Health experts are opening up more vaccine sites with hopes to get more people, especially younger Vermonters, vaccinated.

You can catch that press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage
A school crossing guard in the North Country was placed on leave after video showed him...
Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera
Outside Burlington High School Thursday
State lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild
File photo
Bill banning LGBTQ panic defense signed into Vermont law

Latest News

This year, the award was presented to Howmar's farm in Franklin.
Franklin County farm awarded Vermont's best dairy
Troopers say it happened Thursday night at Carl's Auto Sales on Main Street.
Coventry man breaks into car dealership, steals SUV
Vermonters can get their COVID shot thanks to several drive-thru and mobile clinic events...
State announces more weekend vaccine clinics
The Plattsburgh farmers market-File photo
Plattsburgh farmers market returns to new location this weekend