Sununu says New Hampshire ‘back to normal’

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says when it comes to the pandemic, things will be back to normal starting this weekend. Sununu cites the state’s dropping COVID case counts and rising vaccination rates. But, some town leaders say not so fast.

Beginning this weekend in New Hampshire, state guidelines for businesses and organizations that have been in place for months will expire as the state switches to a “best practices” model.

“I think we are going to be back to normal on Saturday frankly,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

But Sununu’s prediction is directly contradicted by Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin.

“It will not be going back to normal,” Griffin said.

While masks are no longer required across the Granite State, some towns, like Hanover, continue to mandate them. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also still prohibited here without a permit.

“We want to get through at least Dartmouth graduation,” she said.

Absent a local restriction like in Hanover, beginning May 8, capacity limits for businesses, like bars and restaurants, have been lifted. And crowd sizes at large events no longer need to be limited.

“We are not there yet. We only have a small portion of our staff is fully vaccinated,” said Jarett Berke, the owner of Lou’s Restaurant.

Outdoor dining is back at Lou’s on Main Street in Hanover. The extra seats allow the restaurant to continue to curb service indoors.

“We are good with where we are at with that 35% indoor and we will probably stay there for the foreseeable future,” Berke said.

Dartmouth College will be hosting an in-person graduation again. But the venue has changed to Memorial Field for more space and only two guests are allowed per student.

“I think parents were pretty bummed out after having paid for all these years of college not being able to come see us graduate, so we are definitely pretty excited to hear the administration changed their tune on that,” said Dartmouth senior Jeffers Insley.

This soon-to-be alumnus says he’s not ready to leave Hanover. But, he also says the town has a reputation for its strict rules.

“It seems like pretty soon Hanover should be following suit with what the CDC is recommending just as they are claiming that they have done this whole time,” Insley said.

Griffin says for every critic, there’s another person who thinks restrictions could be even tighter.

“We are trying to hold to a line that has been effective for us,” Griffin said.

Etna resident Maris Nobel says the “new normal” will come in time.

“I am planning to take it slowly and cautiously,” she said.

Another thing that will not be going back to normal anytime soon is the current state of emergency in the Granite State. Governor Sununu says that will likely be in place until the end of the year because of the federal money that is tied to it.

