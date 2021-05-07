Talent show fundraiser fetches thousands for Vermont animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The winner of the “Raise the Woof” competition was crowned over the weekend. The talent show was a fundraiser for the North Country Animal League.

Tucker Smith, a young magician from out of state, took the top prize. His card tricks wowed the audience to win the most votes in the contest.

The shelter asked people to submit videos of their acts since they couldn’t do a traditional in-person event during the pandemic.

NCAL said they exceeded their $25,000 fundraising goal.

“The money goes directly goes to our shelter to help support homeless animals and the sheltering of homeless animals, as well as our programs such as NCAL meals, we have our adoption program, our spay and neuter program, and even our humane education programs like our summer camps,” said Tracy Goldfine of the North Country Animal League.

Speaking of summer camps-- they will be able to bring all of those back this year.

Last year, they could only do the horseback riding camps.

Those programs have almost filled up already.

