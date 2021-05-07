Advertisement

Talent show fundraiser fetches thousands for Vermont animal shelter

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The winner of the “Raise the Woof” competition was crowned over the weekend. The talent show was a fundraiser for the North Country Animal League.

Tucker Smith, a young magician from out of state, took the top prize. His card tricks wowed the audience to win the most votes in the contest.

The shelter asked people to submit videos of their acts since they couldn’t do a traditional in-person event during the pandemic.

NCAL said they exceeded their $25,000 fundraising goal.

“The money goes directly goes to our shelter to help support homeless animals and the sheltering of homeless animals, as well as our programs such as NCAL meals, we have our adoption program, our spay and neuter program, and even our humane education programs like our summer camps,” said Tracy Goldfine of the North Country Animal League.

Speaking of summer camps-- they will be able to bring all of those back this year.

Last year, they could only do the horseback riding camps.

Those programs have almost filled up already.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Mason
Richford man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder
Gov. Phil Scott
State adds multiple clinics to get more Vermonters vaccinated
A roadway in East Montpelier is back open after a mobile home fell off a trailer.
Mobile home in the middle of the road causes delays
Anthony Mason
Vt. man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, hate crime
Surveillance photo
Police: Barton burglary causes thousands of dollars in damage

Latest News

ng
A new era for women in the Vermont Army National Guard, Part 2
ASDFDF
Talent show fundraiser fetches thousands for Vermont animal shelter
The Vermont Army National Guard became the first in the nation to be able to recruit women to...
New era for women in Vermont Army National Guard
gg
New era for women in Vermont Army National Guard