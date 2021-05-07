Thursday Night Takeout returns with downsized version

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s almost summer time which means Thursday Night Takeout is back! Although the tastes and smells are the same, a lot has changed in the era of the pandemic.

For the first time in a very long time, food trucks in the Burlington-area got back out there.

“A bunch of people came out and it was good to see the community come out and support and show love, you know?” said Marshall Cummings of Mac’s Sugar Shack. “And we’re happy to help share love and food!”

It was the first of many Thursday night Takeouts, an annual event at Veterans Memorial Park that features local food trucks on a rotating basis.

In previous, pre-pandemic years, about 10 to 14 food trucks would be set up each night. This year — only four.

“This is a real downsized version,” said Cummings.

Thursday night’s lineup included Mac’s Sugar Shack, Church Street Cheesesteaks, Baba’s Tacos, and Greene Mountain Nutrition and Smoothies.

Vendors say they got anywhere between 50 and 120 customers, which isn’t as many as they’re used to seeing at Thursday Night Takeout, but it’s a lot more than they got in the past year.

“We were barely open last year. It was really tough,” said Sandi Pasagic of Church Street Cheesesteaks.

“We went from doing 6 days a week to— we went out maybe 12 times last year. So it hit us pretty hard honestly,” said Ryan Greene of Greene Mountain Nutrition and Smoothies.

Food truck owners say they hope Thursday Night Takeout and other summer events will give them a chance to bounce back.

“It’s very nice to have these events and you know, mix some stuff in, and to have some revenue and reach out and have people coming,” said Pagasic.

“See what we can get going this year and going into next year, and just continue to roll forward and just become a normal society again,” said Greene.

The weekly event will be every Thursday until June 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

