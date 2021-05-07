Advertisement

Weinberger: Chittenden County set to hit vaccine milestone

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some 100,000 Vermonters in Chittenden County have rolled up their sleeves for at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger expected to reach that threshold Friday.

Every day, about 1,000 shots are given out on average across the county.

As of Friday morning, 72% of the eligible population in Chittenden County had gotten at least one dose.

Sen. Patrick Leahy commended the city’s efforts to get back on track.

“Bring us back together. One thing that will do that, is all of us, all of us being vaccinated,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

“Together, we will pass 100,000 vaccines administered before the, certainly before the week is over, we think it’s going to happen today,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

And the shots aren’t stopping. Walk-in vaccine clinics will open soon in Burlington-- one at North Beach and another on Church Street.

