Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a cold & frosty start to the day, we are looking at a decent end to the work week today. The weekend is looking pretty good, too, although not perfect.

There will be a good deal of sunshine today, especially the farther east you are. But a slow-moving frontal system will be approaching from the west, mixing in some clouds with the sunshine. That system may bring a few showers to northern NY later in the day, closer to the St. Lawrence Valley.

That front will stall out back to the west overnight, keeping the chance for showers over the western parts of NY, but it will be partly cloudy for most of the rest of us.

The weekend will get off to another chilly start, with a lot of 30s for lows east of the Champlain Valley, otherwise low 40s. During the day, skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will still be that chance for showers over northern NY. As that frontal system moves eastward, it will basically fall apart. So, by Sunday, skies will be clearing out again, just in time for Mother’s Day! There is just a slight chance for a passing, late-day shower to the north.

We’ll get back into wet weather again for the start of next week as another frontal system brings in rain, starting on Sunday night and continuing through Monday. Another disturbance will bring more rain showers for Tuesday.

Right now, it looks like it will stay dry with partly sunny skies for Wednesday & Thursday, but there still may be a passing shower or two.

Take MAX Advantage of the mainly dry weekend weather, and Happy Mother’s Day! -Gary

