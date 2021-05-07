Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Mother’s Day weekend!

We’ve enjoyed another day with plenty of sunshine in Vermont and New Hampshire, but there is a frontal system that has been moving slowly across New York. There are a few light rain showers in the Adirondacks, but they will have trouble making eastward progress.

Saturday morning will get off to another chilly start, with a lot of 30s for lows east of the Champlain Valley, low 40s for the rest of us. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will still be that chance for showers over northern New York, but as that slow moving frontal system moves eastward, it will fall apart.

Sunday, Mother’s day, we expect to see some sunshine again! You’re welcome Moms! There is just a slight chance for a passing, late-day shower to the north.

Sunday night into Monday another frontal system will bring more rain showers, and yet another disturbance will bring more rain showers for Tuesday.

The middle of the week should be mostly dry, but there is a chance for a passing shower or two Wednesday and Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine and dry weather while we have it!

