Burlington Farmers Market kicks off 41st season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s South End was buzzing on Saturday as people took to Pine Street to check out opening day for the Burlington Farmers Market.

Customers were filled with excitement as they took to 345 Pine Street for the 41st annual Burlington Farmers Market.

“It feels great, you know? Got my second shot a couple of weeks ago so I have no worries there and yeah it’s just good to see some old friends and new ones alike,” says Chris Zubke, a shopper visiting from New Jersey.

In a year of uncertainty, customers were not the only ones giddy to be back.

“People have been waiting for this. After all my planning I’m just so excited to be here and see everybody,” says Hannah Stearns, the market director.

Stearns says there were over 40 vendors on display Saturday with nearly every spot full.

This marks the second year the market has been held on Pine Street, as opposed to City Hall Park in years past. Organizers say the Pine Street location is great because there’s plenty of room to spread out.

“We are super excited to be able to return here, not just for COVID but for everything. I think people feel really safe here, we’re able to distance,” says Stearns.

COVID protocols have relaxed this year as well; no more one-way walkways, more vendors, and more customers.

Kyle Doda of 1,000 Stone Farm was here last year, despite the circumstances.

“All things considered, everything was great. Sales were a little bit down I would say but it was definitely still worth coming and everybody was still really awesome,” he says.

This year, he says he feels more optimistic.

Artist Martha Hull feels similarly, as she wasn’t at the market last year at all.

“I’m excited! I’m excited, the pandemic was weird, we’ll just go with weird,” says Hull, who owns Martha Hull’s Cute and Deadly Art. “I make my art for me, but I also make it for people and it’s nice to be able to see people interact with it again in person.”

The Burlington Farmers Market runs every Saturday until October 30th.

