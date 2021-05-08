Celebrating Juneteenth on the lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This year, Burlington is taking its celebration of Juneteenth to the water.

Registration for “A Sailing Celebration for Black Vermonters” opened this week and was booked within two hours.

Fifty people will embark on a journey on Lake Champlain on the weekend of the June 19. On that day in 1865, the last of the country’s enslaved people finally got word of their freedom — more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Ferene Paris Meyer, one of the event organizers, says they want this year’s celebration to give descents of slaves a chance to positively connect with water and ships, while acknowledging the role they played in their ancestors’ lived experiences.

“Reclaiming what waters and boats mean to Black people and our narrative. When we think about that historical context, it’s reclaiming this joy and this land and this ancestry. That is ours too,” said Paris Meyer. “And I find the water and collecting with the elements to be so healing.”

There are a total of six sailing excursions planned between June 18 and 20. Each one will feature storytelling performances from local Black artists and refreshments.

The cruises are being offered by Whistling Man Schooner Company, which is one of more than a dozen event sponsors. Other sponsors include August First, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, Winooski Strong, and All Heart Inspirations.

If you want to attend but missed the registration, you can add your name to the waiting list.

