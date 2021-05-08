Advertisement

Fifteen firearms allegedly stolen from Rockingham home

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifteen firearms have allegedly been stolen from a Rockingham home, and the guns are still unaccounted for.

Police say they responded to a report of the burglary sometime Friday. They say it’s unclear what time it happened.

They say there was no forced entry into the residence, but the homeowner says 15 guns of various calibers and models are missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

