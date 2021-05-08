Irasburg meat market burglarized

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Two suspects stole $1,000 worth of merchandise, and did nearly that much in damage, at Ray’s Meats and Grocery.

Police say it happened at the local market just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance photos show two suspects. Police say they forced entry through the front door, stole $1,000 in items, and caused $900 worth of damage in the process.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident and/or who can identify the two subjects, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

The investigation is ongoing.

