Local Maverick, Vermont Mom host Mother’s Day pop-up shop

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in a last-minute scramble to find the perfect gift for mom ahead of Mother’s Day, here’s an idea!

Vermont Mom and Local Maverick are partnering to bring a pop-up shop to Essex Junction.

On Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone can enjoy local vendors, live music, and even ice cream while shopping for a special mother figure.

The pop-up Mother’s Day shop will be set up at the gazebo and green at The Essex Experience. 25 to 30 brands are expected to be on display.

The best part? It supports local business.

“I think everyone after this pandemic year deserves some high-quality local products and some love and support. This is something to do outside and really an easy way to support your community and access some high-quality products from local producers,” says Ryan Nakhleh of Local Maverick.

Local Maverick tells us this is the first of hopefully many pop-ups to come to the Essex Experience. They’re currently working to make it a more regular occurrence.

Local Maverick is a Burlington-based company making it easier to discover and shop local businesses, farms, and artisans.

