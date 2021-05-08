Man arrested for attempted baseball bat attack

GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is arrested after police say he tried to assault someone with a baseball bat.

Vermont State Police say Christopher Carle, 45, of Newbury was arrested after being identified as the suspect in an assault at a home in Groton on Wednesday.

Police say the victim reported that Carle came to his house asking for help. The victim says as he went to provide assistance, Carle tried to hit him multiple times with a baseball bat.

Troopers arrested Carle for a different violation and he was issued a citation to appear in court for a simple assault charge.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.