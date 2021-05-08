Advertisement

Martha’s Community Kitchen hosts 6th Empty Bowls fundraiser

Martha's Community Kitchen served over 40,000 meals last year alone.
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Tons of community members turned out in St. Albans on Saturday to support Martha’s Community Kitchen.

Saturday marked their 6th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

100% of the proceeds go directly back to the kitchen to help feed the food insecure.

For this event, local potters donate handmade bowls, the kitchen makes soup, and the community comes to eat.

Though it was a take-out style event this year, organizers say the support was still strong, and the turnout was great.

“The community has supported us, and really they’re supporting themselves. Anybody that needs a helping hand or wants a warm meal, anybody, you, me, anybody. It doesn’t have to be a homeless individual, anybody that needs anything just stop by. So, it’s great. I love it,” says Jason Wetherby of Martha’s Community Kitchen.

They’re open and cooking every single day, even holidays.

