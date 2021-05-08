Advertisement

Pride Center of Vermont hosts TransPlant Plant Sale

All sorts of plants were for sale thanks to donations from community members and local...
All sorts of plants were for sale thanks to donations from community members and local businesses.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Live music, plants, and fun were available for everyone to enjoy at the Pride Center of Vermont on Saturday.

After a several-year hiatus, the TransPlant Plant Sale made a triumphant return to downtown Burlington Saturday afternoon. We’re told the plant sale has returned for good.

All sorts of plants were for sale thanks to donations from community members and local businesses.

Organizers say today’s plant sale raised over $4,646, all of which goes directly back to the Pride Center of Vermont.

“The money is going to the pride center, specifically the transgender program, which is a typically under-funded program. We don’t have a grant that fully covers that so we have to kind of be creative about fundraising and this was perfect,” says Justin Marsh of the Pride Center of Vermont. “And the play on words, having it be TransPlant is also very fitting.”

You don’t need to buy plants to help fund the Pride Center’s transgender program -- they’re always looking for donations from the community.

