UVM Men’s Lax claims first America East title

Cats down Albany 15-10 to punch ticket to NCAA Tournament
The UVM men's lacrosse team celebrates its first ever America East Tournament championship
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team used a 6-0 run spanning halftime to pull away from rival Albany, eventually defeating the Great Danes 15-10 in Saturday’s America East Championship on the campus of UMBC. With the win, the Cats claimed their first conference tournament title and first ever bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Vermont saw its typical dominance at the faceoff X, with Tommy Burke winning 23 of 29 draws on the day. But the Cats had trouble converting that into a lead, as Albany made the most of their offensive chances. Corey Yunker tallied six times for the Danes, including a dunk late in the first half to put his team in front 7-6.

But UVM got the next goal and never looked back. Thomas McConvey scored with just 13 seconds left before the break to even the game at 7-7, and Burke took the ensuing faceoff coast to coast to put Vermont in front for good.

The Cats would tally the first four goals of the second half to push their lead to five and Albany never recovered. McConvey led UVM with four goals, Liam Limoges added a hat trick of his own, and three other Catamounts had a pair each in the win.

It’s the first America East Tournament title in program history for Vermont, which is especially sweet for the Cats after losing in the finals three times since 2016.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this moment,” McConvey said, referencing both the 2019 championship game loss to UMBC and last year’s aborted season. “We kept that feeling that we felt in the locker room at Stony Brook two years ago. We kept that balled up and we kept reminding ourselves this week that this is two years in the making and the guys just put it all out there and we came out victorious so it feels unreal.”

“You know, honestly it hasn’t set in,” added head coach Chris Feifs. “It’s kind of hard to believe from where we’ve come from to where we are now. I’m very proud, I’m very emotional at this time, and it’s just kind of hard to put it into words. But it’s just one step and I can say that we’re not finished. We want to take it beyond this.”

With the title comes a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, which begins next weekend. The Cats are one of eight automatic qualifiers to the 16-team bracket, which will be revealed Sunday night.

