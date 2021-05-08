What to do Saturday, May 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

Burlington’s Farmers Market is back. The city’s market has been coming back every year for 41 years now.

If you’re looking for some homegrown food, and a family fun activity you might want to swing on by. This outdoor market will run for 26 consecutive weeks. All this will be going down on Pine Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another farmers market is opening its season this Saturday, Plattsburgh’s Farmers Market. This market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., now until Oct. 9.

You can expect to see 35 of the region’s best farmers and producers camping out on Green Street Harborside, Plattsburgh.

Grilling for good, a benefit concert featuring a “chopped” style food competition.

It’s all in good fun to raise funds for the Claremont Soup kitchen’s Summer Lunch Program. This program provides meals to students in grades k-12. In addition to funding new programming for the Claremont Opera House. The grilling competition starts at 4 p.m. and you can stick around for an orchestra performance at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for k-12 students. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

