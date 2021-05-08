Advertisement

What to do Saturday, May 8

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

Burlington’s Farmers Market is back. The city’s market has been coming back every year for 41 years now.

If you’re looking for some homegrown food, and a family fun activity you might want to swing on by. This outdoor market will run for 26 consecutive weeks. All this will be going down on Pine Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another farmers market is opening its season this Saturday, Plattsburgh’s Farmers Market. This market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., now until Oct. 9.

You can expect to see 35 of the region’s best farmers and producers camping out on Green Street Harborside, Plattsburgh.

Grilling for good, a benefit concert featuring a “chopped” style food competition.

It’s all in good fun to raise funds for the Claremont Soup kitchen’s Summer Lunch Program. This program provides meals to students in grades k-12. In addition to funding new programming for the Claremont Opera House. The grilling competition starts at 4 p.m. and you can stick around for an orchestra performance at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for k-12 students. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rutland family is suing a day care owner found guilty in the 2019 drugging death of a baby...
Vermont family sues after baby dosed with drugs at day care
File photo
State adds multiple clinics to get more Vermonters vaccinated
A roadway in East Montpelier is back open after a mobile home fell off a trailer.
Mobile home in the middle of the road causes delays
Conrad Labor
Police identify man involved in Barton auto shop burglary
food truck
Food trucks return for Thursday Night Takeout event

Latest News

The pop-up Mother's Day shop will be set up at the gazebo and green at The Essex Experience.
Local Maverick, Vermont Mom host Mother’s Day pop-up shop
Police lights
Man arrested for attempted baseball bat attack
Mothers day pop-up event
Mothers day pop-up event
What to do Saturday, May 8