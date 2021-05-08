BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother’s Day will be a fairly decent day, though not outstanding. Expect partly sunny skies during the morning. Unfortunately, it will become mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with perhaps an isolated shower. Otherwise, it will be pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Light rain will then move in Sunday night, especially south, and continue into Monday morning. The rain will taper to scattered showers Monday afternoon.

Showers are expected Tuesday, with cool highs only in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be chilly, with lows in the 30s. We’ll then have a nice day Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. The best day of the week by far will be Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The chance for showers will return Friday and Saturday. Temperatures, however, will remain closer to average for a change, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the 40s.

