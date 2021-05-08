BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will dominate the sky today, with scattered showers, though mainly in New York. There is only the chance for a few showers in Vermont and New Hampshire. It will be cooler today, with highs in the upper 50s. Mother’s Day is looking pretty good (though not great). Skies will be mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible, but that’s about it. High temperatures will be pleasant, in the low 60s.

The week will start off with some showers. Scattered showers are expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday, but only in the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday. Tuesday night will be chilly, with lows in the 30s. We’ll then get a couple of nice days Wednesday and Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Thursday will be the best day with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will bring another chance for showers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.