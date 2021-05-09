Burlington Invitational returns for 48th edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After missing out on not only last year’s Spring season but also the indoor campaign this Winter, the best track and field athletes in the state of Vermont returned for one of the state’s most prestigious meets Saturday afternoon at the 48th Burlington Invitational.

Some strong individual performances, including Colchester’s Ryleigh Garrow, who took the high jump as well as the 100-meter hurdles.

In the long jump, Minelle Sarfo-Adu of South Burlington took flight. 15 feet, 8.75 inches won her the title.

On the boys side, Winslow Sightler, a freshman from Burlington, won the shot put with a mark of 49 feet, 7 inches.

Wyatt Lamell of Essex took the 100-meter dash in 11.22 seconds. He also won the discus.

Boys and Girls team scores are combined in this event, and MMU had standouts on both sides. Will Hauf won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 5.25 inches. He also anchored the Cougars’ winning 4x100 meter relay...he then went and scored a couple goals for the MMU lacrosse team in the afternoon too!

Jada Diamond was a double-winner as well. She took the 100 meters in 13.26 seconds, and then edged out a win in the 300-meter hurdles by just 3 tenths of a second.

And Hattie Barker pulled away in the 1500. Her winning time was 4 minutes, 52.48 seconds.

But it was St. J who claimed the overall crown. Hannah Angell won the girls discus with a toss of 93 feet, 2 inches.

Evan Thornton-Sherman with a distance double, just missing a D-1 record in the 1500...but setting a new D-1 record in the 3000. His time was 8 minutes, 36.87 seconds.

And Carson Smires swept the 110 and 300 meter hurdles in dominant fashion.

The Hilltoppers finished 1st overall with 220 points, ahead of Mt. Mansfield and Essex.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.