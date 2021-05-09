H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, May 8th
Busy Saturday around the state of Vermont
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex 21, Burlington 2
South Burlington 11, Mt. Mansfield 9
Middlebury 7, Woodstock 6 (OT)
Burr and Burton 16, Rutland 3
Stowe 14, St. Johnsbury 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 17, Spaulding 10
South Burlington 12, Middlebury 4
Hartford 19, Milton 3
Stowe 11, Harwood 10
BASEBALL
Mt. Abe 4, Vergennes 1
South Burlington 5, BFA-St. Albans 1
Missisquoi 7, Milton 6
Missisquoi 10, Milton 4
Peoples 7, Hazen 0
Thetford 7, Lamoille 4
Lyndon 7, North Country 4
Montpelier 14, Harwood 4
Brattleboro 8, St. Johnsbury 2
SOFTBALL
BFA-Fairfax 15, Vergennes 9
Mt. Abe 8, Middlebury 2
BFA-St. Albans 25, Colchester 3
Lyndon 6, North Country 4
Lake Region 12, U-32 0
Rice 9, Milton 2
Williamstown 30, Harwood 13
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 5, Middlebury 3
North Country 4, Mt. Mansfield 3
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Burlington 9, BFA-Fairfax 8
CVU 9, South Burlington 8
