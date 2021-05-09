Advertisement

H.S. Scores and Highlights for Saturday, May 8th

Busy Saturday around the state of Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOYS LACROSSE

Essex 21, Burlington 2

South Burlington 11, Mt. Mansfield 9

Middlebury 7, Woodstock 6 (OT)

Burr and Burton 16, Rutland 3

Stowe 14, St. Johnsbury 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rutland 17, Spaulding 10

South Burlington 12, Middlebury 4

Hartford 19, Milton 3

Stowe 11, Harwood 10

BASEBALL

Mt. Abe 4, Vergennes 1

South Burlington 5, BFA-St. Albans 1

Missisquoi 7, Milton 6

Missisquoi 10, Milton 4

Peoples 7, Hazen 0

Thetford 7, Lamoille 4

Lyndon 7, North Country 4

Montpelier 14, Harwood 4

Brattleboro 8, St. Johnsbury 2

SOFTBALL

BFA-Fairfax 15, Vergennes 9

Mt. Abe 8, Middlebury 2

BFA-St. Albans 25, Colchester 3

Lyndon 6, North Country 4

Lake Region 12, U-32 0

Rice 9, Milton 2

Williamstown 30, Harwood 13

BOYS TENNIS

CVU 5, Middlebury 3

North Country 4, Mt. Mansfield 3

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Burlington 9, BFA-Fairfax 8

CVU 9, South Burlington 8

