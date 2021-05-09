Looking ahead: Week of May 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at stories on our radar for this week.

The next round of National Guard members is set to deploy this Monday. This time out of Bennington. 40 men and women will deploy starting at 6 p.m. Vermont isn’t the only state sending troops: New York and Massachusetts will also be taking part.

We’re told that this mission is to support a peace mission that NATO started almost 20 years ago. If you’re interested in watching the troops head out, you can watch the motorcade travel through the Four Corners in downtown Bennington.

This Tuesday and Wednesday The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking to hear from you about deer.

They will be hosting two more public hearings this week on zoom. The meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. The Department of Fish and Wildlife urges participants to review the materials that will be discussed at the hearing prior to the meeting. They will hold two more virtual public hearings on May 11 and 13 to solicit input on deer.

This Thursday Burlington Parks & Recreation Department will host their first virtual public meeting. They are looking to hear from you about Calahan Park. An overview of park plans and project goals will be discussed at the meeting. You can join the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

If you want to participate in a virtual cybersecurity summer camp. Norwich University has earned two grants totaling $187,000 from the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation. The school will put these funds towards hosting two virtual cybersecurity summer camps.

These programs will be free to all participants. To apply you will need to submit a letter of interest recommendation and an unofficial high school transcript online.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.