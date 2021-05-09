Advertisement

Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Middlebury has sent one young man to the hospital and another to jail.

Police say around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they arrested Dominick Ekroos, 20, of Middlebury for attempted murder.

Ekroos is accused of firing two shots from a semiautomatic handgun through an apartment door, striking the 22-year-old victim on the other side in the upper body.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. on Court Street. They say the victim answered a knock on his door, and Ekroos pointed the gun at him, making demands for property. They say the victim then shut the door, and the shooting ensued.

Police say Ekroos fled the scene but was located shortly after.

The victim, who police have not named, is undergoing surgery at UVM Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

