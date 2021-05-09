Advertisement

New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits

Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Starting this weekend, Granite Staters can gather with as many people as they want, inside or out.

That includes bars and restaurants. The change comes as about a third of New Hampshire’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

While the loosening of restrictions is welcome news to many, some say it’s too soon, especially since most Granite Staters are not fully vaccinated.

“There is still a lot of folks out there who are vulnerable of getting it and giving it, as well. So, I would like to have more people vaccinated to at least we have a majority. But I would not go inside for dinner. Outside maybe,” said Maris Nobel of Etna, N.H.

Some businesses tell WCAX News they’ll continue to limit capacity, despite the new rules. They say outdoor seating allows them to be flexible.

