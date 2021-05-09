Advertisement

N.H. to let people without degrees teach

School books (File photo)
School books (File photo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s high school Career and Technical Education centers will have more flexibility in hiring under a bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.

The new law, which takes effect July 5, will allow people to to apply to teach at one of the roughly three dozen centers around the state without a bachelor’s degree for one year.

Lawmakers say it will give the centers flexibility when an emergency or sudden need arises to hire individuals with knowledge and skills but don’t have bachelor’s degrees. The certificate of eligibility to teach would expire after one year unless the individual was pursuing a different form of certification.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
Police lights
Man arrested for attempted baseball bat attack
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
A Rutland family is suing a day care owner found guilty in the 2019 drugging death of a baby...
Vermont family sues after baby dosed with drugs at day care
Arther Butler-File photo
New Hampshire police arrest man wanted in Vermont

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of May 10
Looking ahead: Week of May 10
He began biking around town last spring after a getting a bike from a friend.
Meet Will Jeffries, Burlington’s mobile hype-man
Fun things to do this Sunday.
What to do Sunday, May 9
Looking ahead: Week of May 10
Looking ahead: Week of May 10