Rokeby Museum opens for the season

The Rokeby Museum is now open for the season.
The Rokeby Museum is now open for the season.
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rokeby Museum has officially opened for the season.

They celebrated the opening by giving free tours on Sunday afternoon.

The national historic landmark in Ferrisburgh was a site used in the Underground Railroad.

Rokeby spans across 90-acres with trails, historic farm buildings and tours.

Their permanent exhibit ‘Free and Safe’ addresses Vermont’s role in abolition movement in the 19th century.

“It looks at the history of the Underground Railroad, of abolition, that long history of race and prejudice in the country,” says Museum Director Lindsay Varner. “And it’s really relevant to conversations that are taking place today around social justice and racial justice.”

Varner encourages people to come check out their new seasonal exhibit once it opens on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Rokeby Museum is open until October 24th.

