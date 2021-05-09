Vaccination blitz in Vermont this weekend

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is working to put COVID19 shots in as many people as possible this weekend.

Castleton University in Rutland County was one of at least three clinics hosted across the state Saturday, including Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.

The clinic welcomed school faculty, students, staff and community members.

It’s part of an effort to bring the shots to as many people as possible, especially younger Vermonters, since that demographic’s vaccination rates are lagging far behind.

“It’s not been as busy as we are used to seeing,” said Lt. Nicholas Lebeau of the Vermont National Guard. “My team will usually run a super pod out of the Double Tree in Burlington where we see up to 1,000 patients a day, but this is a slower clinic than what we normally expect.”

The Vermont National Guard was prepared to administer 400 Johnson and Johnson doses at Castleton University Saturday. Only about 127 people registered, but walk-ins were also welcome.

There are also eight mobile clinics in Essex County and one in Caledonia County this weekend, all offering the J&J shot.

