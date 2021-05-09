Vermont Cookie Love celebrates Mother’s Day with free cookies

N. FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Cookie Love is celebrating moms on Mother’s Day by offering them free cookies.

The North Ferrisburgh shop has been giving cookies to moms on Mother’s Day since 2011. There’s no purchase required to get one; all you have to do is show up.

The beloved sweet spot serves cookie sandwiches, creemees, milkshakes and more. They’re currently open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Owner Paul Seyler says there’s no better way to celebrate mom than with ice cream and cookies.

“Now that the sun’s out and we’re open on weekends to start, people are lining up. So, I think the Mother’s Day tends to be a little bit of a bonus, they don’t sometimes realize we do the free giveaway but it just feels good for us to do it,” says Seyler.

Seyler says Vermont Cookie Love keeps it fair and gives free cookies to dads on Father’s Day as well.

