What to do Sunday, May 9

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to look at What to do this Mother’s Day Sunday.

A film festival is happening right here in Vermont, and you can take your Mom, virtually. The Vermont International Film Festival has teamed up with Vermont PBS to launch the “Made Here Film Festival.” It’s the only film festival dedicated exclusively to films and filmmakers from the Northeast Region of the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Northern New York, and Québec are all taking part. This Sunday is the last day of the virtual festival. This online festival has a “pay-as-you-can policy.” A portion of the proceeds will go to the filmmakers.

Festival winners will be awarded a $500 cash prize.

Mother’s Day Breakfast is taking place at the West Pawlet Fire House this Sunday. The event goes from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The menu includes some breakfast favorites such as pancakes, waffles, and scambled eggs to name a few. There will also be various dining options such as indoors, outdoors, or take-out.

Meals cost $8 for seniors 65 plus, $10 for under 65, and $5 if you are 12 or younger. Takeout is $10 a plate.

