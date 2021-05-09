Work search requirement for VT unemployment claimants reinstated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the work search requirement reinstated on Sunday, Vermonters on unemployment may need to start applying to jobs.

The requirement was waived back in March of 2020, but as of May 9th, claimants will now have to apply for three jobs a week to continue receiving benefits, and cannot refuse suitable work.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says claimants will need to put in applications, or make a sincere request for work over the phone or in person.

“Like a lot of what we’ve done during Vermont’s COVID response, a lot of it is based on the honor system,” he says. “We certainly will step in and do have an obligation to step in if we feel like someone is intentionally misrepresenting information or trying to defraud the system.”

There are COVID-specific exemptions for the self-employed, people who have to stay at home due to COVID-19, and parents with kids attending remote classes.

Commissioner Harrington says those out of work for a longer period of time statistically find it harder to return to work. But there is also concern that some Vermonters may exhaust their benefits, and no longer qualify to recieve them again.

“One of the underlying concerns is also making sure these people are building up that eligibility that they need to have should they be dislocated in the future as well,” he says.

In order to re-qualify, you may have to return to work. For those making use of the federal benefit extension, the last day for those is September 6. At that time, you will drop off of benefits.

The Department of Labor does not have an estimate on how many people will return to work in the coming months, but with 20,000 receiving unemployment, and an additional 10,000 filing in the PUA program, the number could be significant.

“As we move back to 100 percent re-opening with minimal restrictions, those people who are able to return to work should have no problem finding a place in the work force,” says Commissioner Harrington.

The reinstatement comes at a time when many businesses are desperate to hire.

Skirack and Patagonia in Burlington, as well as Vermont Trailwear in Waterbury have a number of positions open right now that they’ve historically they’ve had no problem filling.

“We’ve been going pretty hard at this since the beginning of the year and we just have not had people applying,” says Kimberly Steinfeld, the director of human resources across the three stores.

Skirack, Patagonia, and Vermont Trailwear are all managed by the same staff.

Though there is some concern about an influx of applicants applying just to meet the requirement, Steinfeld is optimistic about the pool widening.

“The unemployment situation with the extended benefits has been a challenge since the very start of COVID,” says Steinfeld. “And the fact that it has continued I think has further challenged us in our ability to get viable candidates in because right now they can make more money sitting at home.”

The Department of Labor will be holding virtual town halls to help unemployment recipients navigate the work search requirement. Those are set to begin Monday.

