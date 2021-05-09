YCQM May 9, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me UVM President Suresh Garimella joins us to discuss the school’s COVID-19 protocols and plans for the fall semester, the school’s financial health, how UVM is responding to calls to address sex assault on campus, and proposed cuts to courses. We’ll also talk to Vermont’s Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne about a priest shortage and the loss of six more priests this summer, largely due to an immigration issue.

