BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light rain will move through southern parts of the region tonight into Monday morning, with just a few showers in northern areas. The rest of Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers. It will be cooler, with highs mainly in the upper 50s. Another low pressure system will bring additional scattered showers on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be cool...only in the mid 50s. Patchy frost is possible in the colder valleys Tuesday night, so stay tuned.

Wednesday is looking pretty decent, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. The best day of the week will be Thursday, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. But now Friday is looking dry, though the sun will be mixed with clouds. Highs will be back in the upper 60s.

The chance for showers will increase again next weekend, especially Sunday. Temperatures, however, will remain close to average (instead of the cooler temperatures we’ve been having lately). Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s.

