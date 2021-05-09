BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Mother’s Day! Today won’t be an amazing day, but it’s still looking pretty good. Clouds will increase during the day, with just an isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs will be pleasant...in the low 60s. A low pressure to our south will bring some showers tonight and Monday, especially south. Another low to the northwest will bring showers on Tuesday. Showers will end Tuesday night, with patchy frost possible in the colder valleys. Stay tuned.

The middle of the week is looking good, with partly sunny skies Wednesday. A fly in the ointment will be a weak system which may touch off a few afternoon showers. The best day by far will be Thursday, with sunny skies, and highs in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will be more iffy, with partly sunny skies, but also the chance for a few showers each day. That said, temperatures will remain more seasonable for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.