Accused shooter pleads not guilty to Middlebury attempted murder

Dominick Ekroos appeared in court virtually on Monday.
By Dom Amato
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty following what prosecutors are calling an attempted murder in Middlebury over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment on Court Street.

Police say Dominick Ekroos, 20, of Middlebury, fired two rounds at an apartment door, striking a 22-year-old man inside.

Ekroos on Monday appeared in the courtroom virtually.

The man who was shot told police he answered the door to find Ekroos pointing a handgun at him and trying to rob him. He shut the door and that’s when police say Ekroos fired the gun and then took off.

He was found by police soon after.

“Definitely a very concerning incident, especially considering it occurred, albeit on a Saturday, it’s nestled right there between the high school and the elementary school. The park is right behind the residence. There were kids practicing softball and playing a tennis match at the time,” Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans said.

The victim, who underwent surgery over the weekend, remains at the hospital.

He told police he knew of Ekroos but not on a personal level.

Ekroos is being held without bail until his next court appearance which could be next week.

