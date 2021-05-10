Advertisement

Ancient hunting, fishing campsite added to historic register

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - An eight-acre Paleoindian archaeological site in New Hampshire that was believed to be used for seasonal hunting and fishing camps from 12,500 to 10,500 B.C. has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Excavation of the Randolph site has turned up evidence of chipped stone tools, tools for woodworking, cutting, scraping and shaping, and hunting weapons.

New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources says the layout indicates three household encampments were scattered across the area, along with three stone tool production workshops, a wooden tool production workshop and three undefined activity sites.

