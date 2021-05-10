Attorneys general call on Facebook to scrap Instagram for children

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The attorneys general of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York joined their peers across the country signing a letter urging Facebook to not launch a version of Instagram for children under 13.

The letter, signed by 44 attorneys general, expresses concern over the effects social media can have on young children, cyberbullying and the use of the internet by predators, among other things.

Facebook announced in March it was developing a version of Instagram for kids.

Critics argue it is another way for Facebook to make money off children.

Click here to see the letter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.