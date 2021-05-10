Advertisement

Attorneys general call on Facebook to scrap Instagram for children

File photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
File photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The attorneys general of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York joined their peers across the country signing a letter urging Facebook to not launch a version of Instagram for children under 13.

The letter, signed by 44 attorneys general, expresses concern over the effects social media can have on young children, cyberbullying and the use of the internet by predators, among other things.

Facebook announced in March it was developing a version of Instagram for kids.

Critics argue it is another way for Facebook to make money off children.

Click here to see the letter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Smoke from a fire in St. Albans was visible for miles.
St. Albans shed destroyed in weekend fire

Latest News

File photo
Vermont waiting to learn of COVID vaccinations at racetracks
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Robert Frost Interpretive Trail-File photo
Robert Frost Interpretive Trail now more accessible
Fenway Park-File photo
Big New England venues set to expand capacity as Massachusetts eases limits