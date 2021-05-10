Bennington troops set to deploy Monday

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next round of deployments for the Vermont National Guard are set for Monday night in Bennington.

We’re told 40 men and women will deploy.

Vermont isn’t the only one sending troops, New York and Massachusetts will also be taking part.

We’re told that this mission is to support a peace mission that NATO started almost 20 years ago.

A motorcade will travel through the Four Corners in downtown Bennington traveling north on Route 7 around 6 p.m.

