Can social media push help convince young Vermonters to get vaccinated?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two-thirds of Vermonters have now had at least one dose of COVID vaccine but the state is still struggling to convince young Vermonters to get vaccinated.

The latest numbers show 40% of 16- and 17-year-olds have had one shot, along with 38% of those 18-29.

So how can the state reach those young people and convince them to get vaccinated? The Vermont Department of Health is trying social media.

Gonzales Arakaza is a junior at Burlington High School. He says he signed up for his vaccine after learning about it on the social media app Instagram, which lets users post and share pictures, videos and livestream to their followers.

“If anyone knows who the professional basketball player Magic Johnson is, he got vaccinated and posted it and then said ‘Get vaccinated,’” Arakaza said.

Right now, vaccine uptake is the lowest among young Vermonters.

The Vermont Department of Health is engaging in a media blitz over the air and online, turning to social media via Instagram and Facebook to share information about walk-in clinics promoting their “barnstorming” effort.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: How many people in Burlington [high school] would you say still have Facebook?

Gonzales Arakaza: Probably like 2.5%?

Experts say just because it’s on social media doesn’t mean users will click on it or share it.

“Having a couple of influencers, a couple of people that people look to that would have an influence over a group of folks. Saying I have my vaccine and then elevating that,” said Elaine Young, a digital and social media marketing professor at Champlain College in Burlington.

Young says ads can be effective but they needed to be shared by their friends or people they interact with regularly online.

There are also old-school methods-- word of mouth at school or in the workplace.

Students say getting trusted health information, pandemic-related or not, should come from trusted sources.

“Would it be easier if our doctors had TikToks? Yeah, for sure. If it’s not our parents, then definitely social media and going online and asking,” said Damien Hellen, a student at the Community College of Vermont.

The state says its efforts are data-driven and that as we work toward the vaccine finish line, outreach will ramp up if needed.

