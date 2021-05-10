Cats draw #3 Maryland in NCAA Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and on Sunday, the selection committee handed the Cats a doozy of a first round matchup. Vermont will travel to College Park to face third-seeded Maryland next Saturday afternoon.

UVM qualified for the 16-team field by virtue of winning the America East Tournament on Saturday.

The matchup presents some interesting storylines for Vermont. The last time the Cats ventured to College Park back in 2007, the Terps emerged with a 16-7 win, with current UVM head coach Chris Feifs scoring a goal for Maryland.

One of the biggest challenges for the Cats will be figuring out how to slow down one of the nation’s most prolific scorers, but UVM’s offensive coordinator have a few ideas. Jared Bernhardt has 53 goals on the season for the Terps, but older brother and fellow Maryland alumnus Jake Bernhardt is now on staff at Vermont.

