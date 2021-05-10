Advertisement

Clock ticking down on extended tax deadline

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You got an extra month to file your income taxes this year because of the pandemic, but now that time is just about up.

The deadline to file is a week away, on Mon., May 17.

So far, the state says it has received about 300,000 tax returns, leaving about 100,000 that have yet to be filed.

In a normal year, the state sees about 20,000-25,000 people file for an extension.

“If you do need to extend, you can do so federally that will flow to Vermont but you still need to pay any amount due by the May 17th deadline to avoid any late charges. Just an extension to file the return, not pay the tax,” Vt. Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio said.

An extension buys you until October.

The tax commissioner also reminds people that if you own a home in Vermont, you also need to declare your homestead by May 17, as well.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Vt. Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio.

