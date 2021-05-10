Craftsbury Outdoor Center says ski season a success despite pandemic

CRAFTSBURY COMMON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful year.

Like many downhill ski resorts, they say they saw a lot more cross-country skiers from Vermont stopping by for the day because of travel restrictions.

“So this year there were a lot more people who were in the sort of in the staycation mode, so it was great to able to welcome some of our friends and neighbors,” said Sheldon Miller of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

The spring season has started with mountain biking, and sculling will be starting up soon.

