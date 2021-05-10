Advertisement

Craftsbury Outdoor Center says ski season a success despite pandemic

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful ski season.
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful ski season.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY COMMON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful year.

Like many downhill ski resorts, they say they saw a lot more cross-country skiers from Vermont stopping by for the day because of travel restrictions.

“So this year there were a lot more people who were in the sort of in the staycation mode, so it was great to able to welcome some of our friends and neighbors,” said Sheldon Miller of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

The spring season has started with mountain biking, and sculling will be starting up soon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport

Latest News

Arther Butler-File photo
Shooting suspect to be extradited back to Vermont
Some Rutland students on Monday demonstrated in support of keeping the Ravens mascot.
Rutland students demonstrate in support of keeping Ravens mascot
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
You got an extra month to file your income taxes this year because of the pandemic, but now...
Clock ticking down on extended tax deadline