Father, Son Drown in Lake Champlain’s Willsboro Bay

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are learning more about the drowning of a father and son on Friday in Lake Champlain.

New York State Police say 28-year-old Patrick Wells of Willsboro and his 3-year-old son, Beckett, were out in Willsboro Bay Kayaking Friday when their kayak overturned.

They were brought to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Patrick was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday. Beckett was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center and died there Saturday.

Police are calling this an accident and say the autopsy showed they both died from hypothermia and cold water exposure.

The National Weather Service in Burlington says it’s still far too cold to go in the water without proper gear, like a wetsuit and life vest, with water temperatures still in the 40′s.

John Goff with the National Weather Service in Burling said, “When the water is cold like this, water that cold can take heat away from your body about four times faster than the air temperature at a similar level. So, 45-degree water and 45-degree air, the water will take the heat away from your body four times faster. That kind of gives you an idea how susceptible somebody is in the water without protective gear on.”

The National Weather Service says if you want to recreate on the water to make sure you are prepared.

It says it’s still about a month away until the water is at a safe temperature for swimming.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.