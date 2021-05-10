Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Smoke from a fire in St. Albans was visible for miles.
St. Albans shed destroyed in weekend fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem
File photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Attorneys general call on Facebook to scrap Instagram for children