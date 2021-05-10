Advertisement

Legendary Windsor coach Barth dies at 81

Yellow Jacket alumnus led alma mater to one boys and two girls state hoops titles
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Longtime Windsor High School coach, teacher, and administrator John Barth, who led the Yellow Jacket boys and girls hoops teams to unprecedented successes, has died. Barth was 81.

A member of Windsor High School’s class of 1957, Barth went on to star in 4 different sports at Castleton, earning a spot in the university’s athletic hall of fame. He returned to coach Windsor hoops in the early 1960s and instituted the up-tempo pressing style the Yellow Jackets still utilize today.

Barth’s Windsor teams captured the D-1 boys state title in 1978 and a pair of D-3 girls crowns in 1994 and ’96. He continued to work at the work at the school in many different capacities for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2002.

