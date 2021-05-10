NASA’s OSIRIS-REx begins return to Earth with samples from asteroid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA’s historic asteroid sampling mission is about to make its return flight home.

Monday afternoon, NASA will fire up the engines on OSIRIS-REx. It has been collecting samples on the asteroid Bennu.

Those samples could act as a time capsule for researchers to figure out what the solar system looked like billions of years ago.

“It holds clues to the origins of the solar system as well as Earth and possibly how did life get to Earth as we know it today. And so it really is a look back in time a billion years ago preserved in this really precious material that we’re going to bring back and see what it looks like,” said Heather Enos, a deputy principal investigator for NASA.

It will take a couple of years for those samples to make it back to Earth.

Once they’re here, about one-quarter of them will be dispersed to laboratories for scientists to study.

The other three-quarters of the samples will be stored away so that as technologies improve, future researchers will be able to use those to study them.

