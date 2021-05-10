Advertisement

New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Patriots plane was at the Burlington International Airport over the weekend.

According to the South Burlington Fire Department, crews prepared it to transport National Guard troops for their deployment.

Law enforcement say they were happy to get an up close and personal look at the plane on Saturday.

Today one of the New England Patriots planes was at Burlington International Airport - BTV while crews prepared it to...

Posted by South Burlington Fire - IAFF Local 3671 on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
FILE
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Smoke from Franklin County, Vt. fire visible for miles
St. Albans shed destroyed in weekend fire

Latest News

A police officer from Newport and his K9 sidekick Ozzy have been named the 2020 Team of the...
Newport officer, canine sidekick named Team of the Year
A police officer from Newport and his K9 sidekick Ozzy have been named the 2020 Team of the...
Newport officer, canine sidekick named Team of the Year
Bennington troops set to deploy Monday
The New England Patriots plane was at the Burlington International Airport over the weekend.
Patriots plane seen at the Burlington International Airport