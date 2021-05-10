New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Patriots plane was at the Burlington International Airport over the weekend.
According to the South Burlington Fire Department, crews prepared it to transport National Guard troops for their deployment.
Law enforcement say they were happy to get an up close and personal look at the plane on Saturday.
